Reviewing Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Corpay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $2.03 million 9.64 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.25 Corpay $3.97 billion 5.13 $1.00 billion $14.72 19.61

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenet Fintech Group and Corpay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67

Corpay has a consensus price target of $396.21, indicating a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Corpay beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.