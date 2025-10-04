Reviewing OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OPAL Fuels and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67 Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.32 $11.03 million $0.06 38.00 Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.23 $4.60 million $0.04 121.25

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Stabilis Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. OPAL Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -0.74% -1.84% -0.28% Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05%

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

