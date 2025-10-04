Reviewing TED BAKER (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

TED BAKER (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Free Report) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of lululemon athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of lululemon athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TED BAKER and lululemon athletica”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TED BAKER N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A lululemon athletica $10.59 billion 1.97 $1.81 billion $14.71 11.94

lululemon athletica has higher revenue and earnings than TED BAKER.

Profitability

This table compares TED BAKER and lululemon athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TED BAKER N/A N/A N/A lululemon athletica 16.38% 42.05% 24.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TED BAKER and lululemon athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TED BAKER 0 0 0 0 0.00 lululemon athletica 4 26 4 1 2.06

lululemon athletica has a consensus price target of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.88%. Given lululemon athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe lululemon athletica is more favorable than TED BAKER.

Summary

lululemon athletica beats TED BAKER on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TED BAKER

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

