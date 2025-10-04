Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ) Financial Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Thunderbird Resources Equity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $392.89 million 1.52 $111.59 million $4.53 6.00 Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Thunderbird Resources Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31% Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Thunderbird Resources Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thunderbird Resources Equity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.05%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Thunderbird Resources Equity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Thunderbird Resources Equity

Thunderbird Resources Equity Inc, formerly GMX Resources Inc., is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of leasehold acreage in multiple resource plays. The Company is focused on the development of the hydrocarbon formations in East Texas including the Cotton Valley Sands (CVS) layer in the Schuler formation and the Upper, Middle and Haynesville/Lower Bossier layers of the Bossier formation (the Haynesville/Bossier Shale), in the Sabine Uplift of the Carthage, North Field primarily located in Harrison and Panola counties of East Texas. The Company has three subsidiaries: Diamond Blue Drilling Co. (Diamond Blue), which owns three drilling rigs; Endeavor Pipeline Inc. (Endeavor Pipeline), which operates its water supply and salt water disposal systems in its East Texas area, and Endeavor Gathering, LLC (Endeavor Gathering), which owns the natural gas gathering system and related equipment operated by Endeavor Pipeline.

