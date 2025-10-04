Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.72.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,386,869 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

