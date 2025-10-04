Rogco LP Sells 280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rogco LP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,201,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.