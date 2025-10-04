Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.