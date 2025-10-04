Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Financial Contrast

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royalty Management and Pacific Ventures Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $2.64 million 13.60 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -244.00 Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Royalty Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royalty Management and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Pacific Ventures Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -9.62% -2.12% -1.61% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group beats Royalty Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

