Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3,146.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 77,751 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The company had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.