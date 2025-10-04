SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SAP by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 60,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.33. The company has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

