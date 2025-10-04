Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Stock Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,485,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,556 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,283,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 830,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

