Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Shelf Drilling Trading Up 25.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
About Shelf Drilling
Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.
