Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Grows By 285.7%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.1%

Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.