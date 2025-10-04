Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Grows By 285.7%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.1%
Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Tenon Medical
