Signaturefd LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.4%

CRUS stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,037.43. This trade represents a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,821,790 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.