Signaturefd LLC Buys 52 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Morningstar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.24. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.71 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

