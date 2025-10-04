Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $138.64 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

