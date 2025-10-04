Signaturefd LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lear alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lear by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 955.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Lear in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LEA stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.