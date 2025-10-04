Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,906,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

LOPE opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

