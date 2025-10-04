Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,883 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of HRL opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

