Signaturefd LLC Sells 385 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,066,798,000 after acquiring an additional 244,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 716,442 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after acquiring an additional 935,721 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,562,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,766,000 after acquiring an additional 124,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.89.

Shares of WST opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $352.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

