Signaturefd LLC Sells 680 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

NYSE JLL opened at $294.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

