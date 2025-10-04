Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after acquiring an additional 267,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $185.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

