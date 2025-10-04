SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.94. Approximately 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

