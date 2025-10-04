Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Shares of SNN opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,372.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 113,940.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

