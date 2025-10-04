SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOS (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SOS opened at $2.04 on Friday. SOS has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

