SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOS (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.
