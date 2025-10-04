Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 6.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

