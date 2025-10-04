SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,035,000 after buying an additional 210,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

