SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SR Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

SR Bancorp stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.57. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.70%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

