State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,737 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 663.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after buying an additional 1,178,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after buying an additional 1,088,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,363,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

