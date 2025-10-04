State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Brady Corporation $BRC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $84.03.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.