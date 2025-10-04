State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 476,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.27%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

