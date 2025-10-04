State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 130 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.0%

LFUS stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $271.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

