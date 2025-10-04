State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 275 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.68.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

