State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 295 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $305.01 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.79 and its 200 day moving average is $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

