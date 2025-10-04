State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

State Street Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE STT opened at $116.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. State Street has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

