Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

