Synchrony Financial $SYF Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

