TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. TC Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

