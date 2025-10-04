TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TRP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.