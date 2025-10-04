TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.83.

AIF stock opened at C$62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$46.36 and a 1 year high of C$62.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

