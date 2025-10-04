TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,548,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 866,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 377,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.TEGNA’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.