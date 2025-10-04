Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Novem Group lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Teradyne by 209.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

TER opened at $145.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $149.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

