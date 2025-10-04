TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $102.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on shares of TFI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

TFI International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 303.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

