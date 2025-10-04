TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.50.
TFI International Stock Up 1.7%
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Debra Kelly-Ennis acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$122.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,746.04. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$120.94 per share, with a total value of C$137,996.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,573 shares of company stock valued at $437,070. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
