The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 123,850.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.64. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

