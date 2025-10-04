The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

