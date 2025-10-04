Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Up 283.8% in September

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,000 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.