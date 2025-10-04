Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Toast Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TOST opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Toast has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Toast’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $268,478.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 898,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,949,771. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 602,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

