Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$93.00.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.50.

Shares of TD opened at C$113.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$114.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 39,376 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$4,412,868.32. Insiders sold a total of 84,384 shares of company stock worth $9,456,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

