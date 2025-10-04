Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,993 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,452,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,196 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PPA stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $157.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

